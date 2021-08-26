Graphic Era batch ‘22, ‘23 girls get high salary placements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Graphic Era has got job offers worth Rs 48.50 lakhs per annum for two girl students who will pass out in the year 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Two girl students of BTech Computer Science Engineering and BTech Computer Engineering of Graphic Era Deemed University have got these dream placement offers. World famous company Adobe has given these offers to Vanshika Kuchhal and Aditi Mittal. Among them, Vanshika is a student of the 2018-22 batch of BTech Computer Science Engineering. Aditi Mittal is a student of 2019-23 batch of BTech Computer Engineering of Graphic Era Deemed University.

Both these girl students were earlier selected by Adobe for internship on a stipend of Rs 1 lakh per month. Due to their excellent work during internship and good technical knowledge, the company has given pre-placement offers of Rs.48.50 lakh to both of them after internship. After completing engineering, Vanshika and Aditi can join Adobe on this package.

President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, said that due to the world-class labs and world class faculty, students of Graphic Era are connecting with the needs of the industry. This is the reason that even in the grim phase of lockdown, Graphic Era has been getting placements for its students in excellent packages. Now even those who are going to pass out in the next year have also started getting placement offers.