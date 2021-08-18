Graphic Era begins classes at both campuses

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Students reached the Graphic Era university campuses for the first time, today, after the second wave of Corona. Elated students were seen in Graphic Era deemed to be University and Graphic Era Hill University.

Reaching university after a long time was a pleasant experience for students. Fifth semester student of BCA, Anjali Ranghar said that Corona and lockdown had made her very lazy. Today, when she wore her college uniform after a long time, she found it a wee tight.

Rishita Aggarwal said that everything seemed to be lagging behind because of the university being closed. All she had was the internet and, by afternoon, her daily pack of 1.5 GB would get exhausted. Today, she hardly used the Internet. Students of Diploma engineering Harshit Panthari and Priyanshu Nainwal said that, today, they not only got a chance to study but also pooled in money to enjoy food in the canteen, together. Kabeer Rawat said that offline classes offer far better opportunity of learning. Even complex topics seemed easy, today.

Student of BTech IT, Prashant Khatri got a chance to play basketball after a long time. Students who lost their loved ones to Corona found some relief in the renewed activity.

Many students were wearing double masks and were also carrying sanitiser. Graphic Era has made arrangements to give entry only to those students who have got vaccinated and have negative RTPCR reports.