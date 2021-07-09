Graphic Era career counseling held in Pithoragarh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jul: Experts from Graphic Era University organised a career counseling event for the class 12 students of Pithoragarh regarding their future options.

The students were informed about the career possibilities in various fields. They were told about the future prospects based on their abilities and interests to make a career in various fields and the steps needed to be taken.

The students were informed about various career opportunities. Not only the students but also their parents participated enthusiastically in the event. The students were also told about the scholarships offered by Graphic Era Hill University to students who belong to the hill areas. All the rules of social distancing were followed during counselling. The placement record at Graphic Era was also mentioned.

On this occasion, Sahib Sablok made the presentation to the students.