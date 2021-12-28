Graphic Era celebrates Winter Carnival

Culture with delicious cuisine chief highlights

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Dec: Graphic Era Deemed University celebrated Winter Carnival today. With many new flavors, the students had put up stalls of delicious delicacies prepared by themselves and showed a glimpse of the culture of many states through their colorful programs. In the main ground of Graphic Era Deemed University, Vice Chancellor Dr HN Nagaraja, Registrar Major General OP Soni and Master Arjun Ghanshala started the Winter Carnival 2021 by blowing up hundreds of colorful balloons. Students of engineering, management and other professional courses left a deep impression of their culinary skills by putting up various stalls in the ceremony. The stalls were crowded till evening. During this, spectacular performances of Geet, Classical, Beat Boxing, Bhangra and Folk dances gathered a lot of applause from the audience. Little kids of Graphic Global School showcased their talent through plays and songs. In the Winter Carnival, Gaurav Tiwari of B.Tech was given an Apple iPhone as first prize, Ayush Rastogi of B.Tech bagged Apple Watch as second prize and Dushyant Kaushik was given the third prize which was an Apple Air-pod. In view of the danger of Omicron, all precautions were taken for sanitization and safety during the ceremony.