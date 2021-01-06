Graphic Era commences practical lectures

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jan: Graphic Era Deemed University opened today after lockdown. In the first phase, Graphic Era has decided to reopen the university for senior batches of students from the BTech Courses. They have been given the option of coming to the university for practical studies. The university has made extensive arrangements to prevent the spread of corona virus. Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era University, said that, in the first phase, students of BTech course of all branches from second, third and final semesters have been given an option to come for their practical lectures. For this, university bus services have been started on various routes.

He added that only the students who have negative COVID report have been allowed to enter the university campus after sanitisation and thermal scanning with the mandatory requirement of masks. Along with this, necessary arrangements have been made to strictly implement social distancing. All the labs have already been sanitised. Vice Chancellor Sharma added that it is mandatory for the students to follow all the guidelines related to the reopening of the university as per Central and State Government rules. Students who have opted for the offline lectures at the university have got the consent form from their parents and submitted it online.

He also said that despite the commencement of practical classes in the university, online classes of theory subjects will be continued. The students residing in the hostel have started arriving and have been kept separate till their RT-PCR states negative in the report.

He declared that the university would open for MBA, MCA, BCA, BBA, Commerce BSc, BA and all the postgraduate courses from 11 January. All the students of BTech first year have been given the option to come for practical lectures from 18 January. Online classes will continue in the meanwhile.