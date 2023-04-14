Graphic Era connects with Centre’s Namami Gange scheme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Apr: Graphic Era students will now also work for the Central government’s Namami Gange programme. Graphic Era Hill University has signed an MoU with the Central government’s Jal Shakti Ministry for this.

Graphic Era Hill University is one of the few select universities in the country which has connected with this mass-programme.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chairman of AICTE, Dr T G Sitharam, and Director General of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr HN Nagaraja. As per the MoU, students of Graphic Era Hill University will run door-to-door campaigns and conduct seminars and group discussions to make people aware about rejuvenating the Ganga and other rivers, while keeping them pollution free and clean.

These students will also work on protecting the bio-diversity, flora and fauna in and around these rivers and encourage people to cultivate land near these rivers, so that the depleting ground water level can be restored. The scheme has been named ‘Namami Gange Universities Connect scheme’. As part of the scheme the Centre will provide constant support and guidance to students to carry out this mass movement.