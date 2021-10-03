Graphic Era donates 825 units of blood

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Oct: Graphic Era Group organised a blood donation camp in which a total of 825 units of blood were donated, today. Inspite of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, a large number of donors took part.

As many as 750 students of Graphic Era Deemed and Graphic Era Hill University participated in this blood donation camp. This blood donation camp was organised for the need of the deprived people against corona virus and Dengue. The blood collected from Graphic Era deemed University was donated to Mahant Indresh Hospital and blood collected from Graphic Era Hill University was donated to the IMA Blood Bank.

The camp organised at Graphic Era Deemed University was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, and Anand Singh Uniyal, Deputy Director, Higher Education Department, Uttarakhand. On this occasion, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that Graphic Era, along with preparing successful professionals, teaches students to work to alleviate the pain and suffering of others by connecting them with human values and sensibilities. In Graphic Era Deemed University, 450 students, teachers and staff members together donated 515 units of blood.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola inaugurated the blood donation camp. The first blood donation was done by Registrar, Graphic Era Hill University, Captain Himanshu Dhuliya. On this occasion, more than 250 students, teachers and staff all together donated 310 units of blood in the blood donation camp. In this blood donation camp, many students donated blood for the first time, today. Female students also participated enthusiastically in the blood donation camp of the university. The NSS and NCC convened this blood donation camp.