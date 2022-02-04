Graphic Era greets RD Parade NCC Cadets

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Feb: Two NCC cadets of Graphic Era Deemed University participated in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi. On their reaching the university, today, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala congratulated these cadets for making the university proud.

A student of BSc Biotech, Cadet Anushka Singh of Graphic Era Deemed University participated in the flag area and cultural competition at the Republic Day Parade. Another student of B.Tech Computer Science Engineering, Cadet Piyush Dimri performed brilliantly by participating in Flag Area and the PM Rally competition. Today, both the cadets, along with NCC Officers, met Dr Kamal Ghanshala. Both the cadets were felicitated at the university.

Congratulating both the cadets for their excellent performance in the country’s Republic Day parade, Dr. Ghanshala said that the NCC cadets have reached the most important parade of the country through their discipline and hard work. Along with strengthening the spirit of patriotism, the strict discipline and hard work, which is found in the NCC, gives a different identity to the youth.