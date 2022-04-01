Graphic Era has worked to prevent migration: Lakhera

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Graphic Era has done commendable work in preventing migration from Uttarakhand. President, Press Club of India, and veteran journalist Umakant Lakhera said this while addressing an online programme organised at Graphic Era University.

Participating in the ‘Azadi Amrit Mahotsav’ organised in the university through online medium, Lakhera said that Graphic Era through its quality education and industry oriented training has not only made the youth of hill areas employable but also attracted youngsters from other states.

Lakhera emphasised that the reasons for which Uttarakhand was carved out from Uttar Pradesh still existed. There remains a need to work on issues like health, education, employment, road connectivity and higher education. Some of the universities here are just working as factories to produce unemployed youth.

In the webinar organised on the topic, Uttarakhand Movement: Ideals and Achievements, the Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Professor J Kumar, Registrar Captain Himanshu Dhulia, Head of the Department of Mass Communication Vikram Rautela, teachers and students were present. The event was conducted by Anshu Sharma.