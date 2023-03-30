Graphic Era holds conclave on U’khand’s culture & environment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: Internationally known folk singers of Uttarakhand, while speaking at Graphic Era Hill University today, said that it is necessary to retain its original form in order to preserve the folk music of Uttarakhand.

Expressing their views at a conclave organised by the Department of Media and Mass Communication, the stalwarts said the folk music of Uttarakhand can be modified by using contemporary music, so that it can appeal to the new generation, but trying to alter its original form would affect the cultural identity of Uttarakhand.

Speaking at the conclave, titled ‘Jatra, a Call for the Journey Back Home’, Jagar Samrath and Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bhartwan said that the traditional music may not appeal to all the youth because of generation gap. Therefore, some modifications can be done to folk music so that it appeals to more young people.

Well-known folk singer and writer, Padma Shri awardee Dr Madhuri Barthwal said that culture not only gives people their identity, it comprises one’s roots and it is people’s duty to preserve it for future generations. By preserving the folk songs of Uttarakhand, the state’s culture would pass on to the next generation. Popular folk singer and Padma Shri awardee, Basanti Bisht said that folk songs are like a treasure left by the ancestors. “We can modify and present them in different styles, but we should never let their originality get influenced. Our folk songs have so much power that they do not just entice the ears but can also control the minds,” she emphasised.

Prominent linguist, writer and poetess Bina Benjwal said, “We learn our mother tongue by hearing our parents speak it and we should preserve it for future generations. The vocabulary of Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari spoken in Uttarakhand is richer than Hindi.”

Gopal Sharma and Rajendra Acharya of the famous Raag Studio of Himachal, Folk singers, the Upreti Sisters — Jyoti Upreti Sati and Neeraja Upreti, well-known artist Hemant Painuli, Salil Kunal and Isan Dobhal also expressed their views at the conclave.

Earlier, another panel discussion was held on sustainable environment and cultural support in Uttarakhand. Scientist, USERC, Dr Gajendra Singh, entrepreneur Kanchan Jaldi, an alumnus of Graphic Era Hill University and founder of Devasthali Group, Shivank Thapliyal, University Registrar, Dr Arvind Dhar and HOD, Environment Science, Dr KK Joshi expressed their views on contemporary issues related to migration, culture and environment in Uttarakhand. The event was organised with the help of the cultural group of university students, Devasthali. The students’ group, Nanda, gave several cultural performances based on Uttarakhand’s folk culture. The panel discussions were moderated by theatre artist Dr Rakesh Bhatt and social activist Anoop Nautiyal.

Director General of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, Director General, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr HN Nagaraja, Vice-Chancellor Dr R Gowri, HOD, Department of Media and Mass Communication, Dr Taha Siddiqui, students and teachers were present at the event. The event was anchored by Dr Himani Binjola and Dr Vidushi Negi.