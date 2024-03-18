Graphic Era holds International Conference on Automation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: Additional Director, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Dr KK Soundra Pandian said today that India’s youth can a create revolutionary movement using artificial intelligence and block chain technologies with value addition.

Dr Pandian was addressing an international conference organised at Graphic Era Hill University, here, today. The conference was organised on ‘Automation and Computing Autocom’.

Dr Pandian said that new technologies have been a boon to society but unchecked use of these technologies can be a threat to personal security. He talked about Cryptography and Quantum Computing for securing technologically advancing lives. The National Mission on Quantum Technology is being planned on the national level for securing people’s privacy.

Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Jasola said that, for the last two decades, India has taken a huge jump in the field of technology. Earlier, only a few people had access to the internet but now the same has been connecting cities with towns and villages. Instruments and development establishment’s Dr Sudhir Khare, Delhi University’s Dr Om Pal, Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Prof Karan Singh and Malviya Institute of Technology Jaipur’s Prof Pilli Emmanuel Shubhankar also gave lectures on various topics. On the first day of the conference, more than 20 papers were presented.

The conference has been organised by Department of Computer Science and Engineering in collaboration with Science and Engineering Research Board and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof R Gowri, HOD Prof Dibyahash Bordoloi, officials, faculty members and hundreds of students were present at the conference.