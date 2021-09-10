Graphic Era holds National Webinar on Himalaya Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Sep: In order to ensure economic development and environmental protection, strict measures are necessary at the grassroots level, said IAS officer Vivek Bhatia, while addressing a National Webinar held on the occasion of Himalaya Day, today, at the Graphic Era Deemed University.

Vivek Bhatia is Director, Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, Shimla. The national webinar was on the theme – Life in Himalaya: The Route to Survival (Celebrating the Himalayas Day: 2021). He said that the Himalaya is a hotspot of biodiversity and much of India’s forest cover, particularly that which gives life to flora and fauna.

“ The Himalaya is our north wall which protects us on various fronts, but in the name of urbanisation we are spoiling its ecosystem, which will prove to be dangerous in the coming times,” he asserted.

Senior guest director of the programme, USERC officer Dr Anita Rawat congratulated Graphic Era Deemed University for holding the webinar.

Rekha Dangwal of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam, Dr Ajay Thakur, Scientist E and Head, Genetics and Tree Propagation Division, Forest Research Institute, Dr CP Kala, Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal, Dr Priyanka Thakur, Department of Floriculture and Landscape architecture, Dhaulakuan, District Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, gave the presentation in the webinar.

Graphic Era Deemed University Chancellor Prof (Dr) RC Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) HN Nagraja, Head of Department of Life Sciences Dr Pankaj Gautam, Organising Secretary Dr Manu Pant were present on the occasion. Dr Jigisha Anand convened the event.