Graphic Era in list of top 100 universities again

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Sep: Graphic Era Deemed University has again been included in the list of top universities of the country by the Central Government. It is the only university in Uttarakhand that has been included in this list for the second time in a row. Graphic Era has risen in the list of institutions imparting engineering education in the country. Now this university has got 75th place in the Central Government’s list of engineering universities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today released the NIRF ranking for this year. Graphic Era Deemed University has been included in the list of top 100 universities for the second consecutive year. Graphic Era Deemed University is the first university in Uttarakhand and the only university which has got this acknowledgment by NIRF by meeting the stringent standards of the Central Government.

Last year, in this category, Graphic Era Deemed University ranked 89th in the country. In the field of Engineering, Graphic Era has ascended 14 steps in Engineering Education. IIT Roorkee has got the highest position. Apart from IIT, no institute has reached near Graphic Era in engineering studies. Along with this, Graphic Era is the only Deemed University in the list of top 75 management institutes in the country.

There were celebrations as soon as the news of Graphic Era getting a place again in the list of top institutes and universities reached the campus.

Senior Office Bearer, Graphic Era Management, Rakhee Ghanshala said that this huge success is the result of bringing the best world’s education and technology, which every student and every alumnus can be proud of.

President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, congratulated teachers, staff as well as students on this great achievement. He added that, because of world class faculties, linking laboratories with new technology, and because of best coordination, Graphic Era has bagged the 75th position in NIRF ranking.

Chancellor, Graphic Era University, Dr RC Joshi, Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era University, Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Sanjay Jasola were also present.