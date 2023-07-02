Graphic Era increases B.Tech scholarship up to Rs 6 lakh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 June: Graphic Era Deemed University has increased the scholarship to six lakh rupees to encourage meritorious students. Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions said that this step has been taken to fulfill the dreams of meritorious and economically weak students who want to pursue B . Tech . Now scholarship has been started with 75 percent marks.

Dr Ghanshala, said that especially in view of the results of various state boards, it has been decided that this facility will be given to the students taking admission in Graphic Era Deemed University, especially in B . Tech Computer Science Engineering. Graphic Era Deemed University has been ranked in the Times World Ranking for Engineering Education in the worldwide ranking band 301 to 400, and 159 in Asia in the University Ranking. Along with this, after getting A+ grade from NAAC and getting 55th rank among the top universities of the country, the craze for doing B . Tech CSE from Graphic Era Deemed University has increased among the youth of Uttarakhand and other states. These arrangements have been made to fulfill the dream of the youth. Till now, students getting more than 90 percent marks in PCM were given scholarship of Rs . 15000 per semester and Rs . 35000 for more than 95 percent. Now it has been increased to Rs .35000 and Rs .75000 respectively.

Dr Ghanshala said that similarly till now the scholarship which was given on 90 percent marks, taking a big step, arrangements have been made to give it to those who get 75 percent marks. Like many other institutes, the scholarship will not be given only for the first one or two semesters, but throughout the course. Rules have been fixed for this. Arrangements have been made to give 100 percent scholarship to the children of the martyrs. Arrangements have been made to give ten percent relaxation to girl students, five percent relaxation to the children of soldiers, para military forces and police personnel. Arrangements have been made to provide free education to 100 children of families affected by Joshimath disaster in Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University. He informed that the students who took admission before increasing the scholarship will also be given the benefit of increased scholarship .