Graphic Era initiates ‘MBA Impact Course’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: Graphic Era Deemed University has started a new course, MBA- Impact, for youths interested in making a career in management. IIM, Indore, will design the curriculum and session plan of this course.

Graphic Era has signed an MoU with IIM, Indore in this regard. The conceptual framework of MBA-Impact is based on the MBA programmes running in the top B-school of the world. This course is different from the existing MBA courses.

This MBA course has been initially started with 60 seats. According to Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, both universities of the Graphic Era Group offer MBA programmes to students. The reason for starting this course is to offer an additional option to students so that they can pursue an MBA programme like the ones offered by leading B-schools. The two years of this course will be dedicated to rigorous study of relevant subjects as well as training.

Dr Ghanshala added that only those students who score 80 percentile or above in CAT will be given admission in MBA-Impact. Along with the CAT score, candidates’ academic record from class 10 to graduation, work experience, group discussion and personal interview will be considered for giving admission to students. The new course will be fully residential and will include industrial tours abroad and a few days of immersion at IIM, Indore. Students going for immersion will get the status of executive alumni of IIM, Indore. Highly qualified experts from leading B-schools of the world, including IIMs have been roped in to teach the new course.

Graphic Era has signed an MoU with IIM, Indore to start this course. Director, IIM, Prof Himanshu Rai and Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh signed the MoU. Dr Nishith Sinha from IIM and PA Anand from Graphic Era were present on the occasion. PA Anand, who is a B Tech from IIT Roorkee and an MBA from MDI Gurugram, has been given charge of this course.