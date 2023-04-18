Graphic Era Kavya Gaurav Samman Conferred on Padma Shri Surendra Dubey

Renowned poets of the country made the audience roll with laughter today at Graphic Era Deemed University. The poets not only made the audience laugh their lungs out but also addressed burning contemporary issues with simplicity. Renowned poet Padma Shri Surendra Dubey was honored with the ‘Graphic Era Kavya Gaurav Samman’ on this occasion and famous Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi was conferred with Gazhal Samrath title.Like every year, the 20th Kavi Sammelan of Graphic Era gave the audience a chance to laugh and relax amid busy schedules of their lives. Popular poet Sarendra Sharma made the audience clap several times with his poems filled with satire. By revealing the secret mantras of good marital life through his poems, he made the audience laugh. In his own words – “ Pati aur Patni tabhi khush reh sakte hai, jab patni gungi ho aur pati behra ho..”

Padma Shri Surendra Sharma also raised a serious issue in his own special way – “Mandiro masjid ki ya kisi imarat ki, maati toh lagi bhai usmein mere bharat ki, bikhre-bikhre hai sabhi aao ek ghar mein rahe, kya pata tum na raho, kya pata hum na rahe”.

Padma Shri Dr Surendra Dubey also made the audience laugh a lot. His poems were also appreciated – “Itna vikas aaya hai ki admi bhais par baitha hai aur helmet lagaya hai, police wale ne rok diya, toh agle ne kaha ki lagaya toh hun, kyun rok rahe ho,…… humko kanoon mat sikhaye bhais four wheeler hai license dikhaye….”

He also touched social issues very beautifully- “Fali-Fuli tehniya jado se judi rehti hai, betiya kahi bhi rahe maa-baap se judi rehti hai…”

Professor Wasim Barelvi’s ghazals and couplets touched people’s heart and mind. People clapped for a long time on his popular couplet, “Jaha rahega wahi roshni lutayega, kisi chirag ka apna makka nahi hota…”

While reciting his couplets he won the hearts of the audience by saying- “Choti-Choti baatein karke badhe kaha ban paoge, patli galiyon se niklo toh khuli sadak pe ajaoge..” “Jo tere sath uda tha who asmaan mein hai, jarur koi kami teri hi udaan mein hai….”, “Sarparsti bhi kahi jaye, toh bas naam ki hai, asmaa teri balandi mere kis kaam ki hai..”

On the occasion of Kavi Sammelan, famous poet of humor and sarcasm, Dr Praveen Shukla, while pointing towards today’s era, narrated – “Tu hi mere FB hai tu hi mera Insta ha, site bhi tu hi meri aur mera net tu, chocolate diwas pe kya du chocolate tujhe saatth kilo ki hai khud meri chocolate tu…” Dr Praveen Shukla recited several compositions on the demand of the audience. He also gave a deep message through his creations – “Kaise keh du ki thak gya hu main, jaane kis kis ka hausla hun main, tu meri rooh mein samaya hai, sabse keh du tera pata hu main…”

Poet Anil Agarvanshi, from Haryana, came on the stage as the first poet and was applauded by the audience. His creation-“ Chehre pe hasi va dil mein khushi hoti hai sahi mayene mein yai zindagi hoti hai, hasna kisi ibadat se kamm nahi, kisi aur ko hasa do toh bandagi hoti hai…”

Advocating for the rights of girl child and encouraging them he recited- “Inhe beta banalo to yeh itihaas chulengi, karo vishwas beti par to ye vishwas chulengi, kabhi beti ko jeevan mai nazarandaz mat karna , jara sap ankh khologe to ye akash chulengi”

Kavi Sammelan was inaugurated by Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala by lighting the lamp along with the poets. Chief Patron, Graphic Era RC Ghanshala, President Graphic Era Educational Society Lakshmi Ghanshala, Vice Chairperson, Graphic Era Group of Institutions Rakhee Ghanshala along with senior officials, faculties, and students were present in the Kavi Sammelan.

Veteran leader Vivekanand Khanduri, Dr Rajendra Dobhal were present amongst others.

Foreign students also enjoyed the Kavi Sammelan despite the language difference.