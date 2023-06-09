Graphic Era offers free education to children of Odisha train accident victims

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jun: Graphic Era has come forward to wipe the tears of the families affected by the Balasore (Odisha) train accident. Graphic Era Deemed to be University and Graphic Era Hill University have made the arrangements for all the children of the victims in courses like Engineering, Management, Computer Application, B.Com, Agriculture and others.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, made this announcement today. He said that, in this hour of grief, the whole country stands with the families of the Balasore accident victims. The earning members of many families lost their lives in this accident. Graphic Era is concerned about the future of the children. These children can be supported by providing free professional education. Graphic Era will make every possible effort on its part to brighten their future.

Dr Ghanshala added that the children of the affected families can take admission in any course according to their eligibility, in Graphic Era Deemed University, Dehradun, or any campus of Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani. They will be given direct admission and the entire course will be free of cost for them. Such children or their family members can contact the Registrar’s office for admission.

It may be noted that Graphic Era had earlier made arrangements to provide free education to the children of the Pulwama martyrs. Recently, a similar announcement was made for the families of the Joshimath disaster victims.