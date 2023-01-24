Graphic Era promises free education to youth of Joshimath

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jan: Graphic Era has once again taken the initiative to heal the wounds of disaster victims. Graphic Era deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University have announced they would provide free education in engineering, management and other professional courses to the youth of disaster affected families.

Announcing this today, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said the entire education would be free for the victims of Joshimath. From the first semester of the course, in which they will be given admission till they get their degree, no fee will be charged from such youth.

Dr Ghanshala said that, along with the Dehradun campuses of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University, this facility would also be provided at the Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses. It has been decided to give admission to such youth in all courses including Engineering, Management, Computer Application, Biotech, Hotel Management, Agriculture, Media, Animal, Fashion, Law, Pharmacy and BPT. A hundred seats have been demarcated for Joshimath victims in all the three campuses of Graphic Era in Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani.

Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh said that, after completion of the education, Graphic Era would also help these youth get placement in the best companies of the country and abroad. For admission to any course, it would be necessary to fulfill its eligibility.

It is worth noting that after the February 2021 disaster in Raini (Joshimath), Graphic Era had constructed a house for a victim’s family. In June, 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over the keys of the new house to the beneficiary, Soni Devi.

Earlier, after the Kedarnath and Uttarkashi disasters, too, Graphic Era had provided help to remote villages where no one had reached. Graphic Era has also made arrangements for free education for the families of the martyrs. Graphic Era prepares youth as skilled professionals for the country and the world. The University ranked for the third time in a row among the top 100 universities of the country.