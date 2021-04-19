Graphic Era sending students by aircrafts

Dehradun, 18 Apr: Taking the initiative Graphic Era is sending the hostel students safely to their homes by sending them by aircrafts. Tomorrow the group of students will be leaving the hostels at 8:00am and 10:30 am for places like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Patna, Varanasi, Chhattisgarh, Bangalore, Lucknow, etc.

In view of the new wave of Corona and government orders, offline classes have been discontinued at Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University. The options have been given to the students, who ever want to go to their homes, they are being sent at the expense of the university. The ones who want to be in hostel will be given all facilities. The decision has been left on the parents.

Children of Delhi, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Haldwani, Moradabad, Kashipur, etc., have been sent to their homes by buses and cars. Officials or faculties of the university accompanied them. This arrangement has been made for those students who had arrived university due to the start of offline classes.

Prof (Dr.) Kamal Ghanshala, President Graphic Era Group, says that our students are our family, their safety is of paramount importance. In view of today’s environment, this arrangement has been made to make them reach safe to their homes. In states where the negative report of Covid has been made necessary, arrangements have been made for students testing reports. During the travel of the students, food packets have been made for them so that they do not buy any food material from outside.