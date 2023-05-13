Graphic Era sets 2 Limca Book records

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 May: Two more records made by the Hotel Management Department of Graphic Era Deemed University (GEU) have been registered in the Limca Book of Records. These records were to prepare the maximum number of momos and dairy based beverages in the shortest possible time. With this, the total number of Limca Book records of GEU’s HM department has risen to six. The department also has two Guinness Book records.

The Hotel Management Department of the university had attempted to make a record number of momos and dairy-based beverages on 6 May and 21 May, last year, respectively. In an event called ‘The Dimsums Quest’, department experts prepared 2496 types of momos in 1 hour, 47 minutes and 6 seconds, on 6 May, last year.

A fortnight after this, these experts prepared 560 types of dairy based beverages in a record time of 1 hour and 15 minutes. This event was named Milk Mania. Official observers of Limca Book of Records were present throughout the events. Uncut video recording was also done as per the provisions. Based on the comments made by the observers and close examination of all the facts, Limca Book of Records registered these records officially. The certificates of the same were formally presented today.

President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala congratulated the department for these new records.

A total of 624 national and international varieties of momos were included in the 2496 momos prepared by the Team Incredible of 26 of HM Department. The team that made the Milk Mania record comprised 16 members. These teams were led by Head of the Department Amar Dabral and faculty members Mohsin Khan, Sunil Kumar and Yogesh Upreti.