Graphic Era showers love on Lakshya Sen

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 May: Lakshya Sen, a member of the Badminton Team that made India proud by winning the Thomas Cup, was accorded a warm welcome at Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today. Shuttler Lakshya said that such love and respect inspires him to move forward and achieve bigger goals. Graphic Era, apart from showering love on him, presented an honorarium of Rs 11 lakh and announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh, every year.

Along with Lakshya Sen, his father and coach DK Sen, mother Nirmala Dhirendra Sen and Uttaranchal State Badminton Association Secretary VN Mankoti were also felicitated.

Lakshya Sen, who captivated the hearts of people with his badminton magic at the age of just 21, reached Graphic Era Deemed University with family members late this afternoon. First, he inaugurated the badminton court of the university and played a match with President of Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala. After this, he was given a warm welcome on reaching the B Tech Auditorium.

While addressing the gathering, Lakshya said that one should never stop believing in oneself and should always work with full capacity to fulfill one’s dreams. He said that he enjoyed meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which increased his enthusiasm. Thomas Cup was a huge win for India, there was a lot of pressure from within for this match.

Lakshya said that the Commonwealth Games, World Championship and then the Olympics were his next targets. He expressed his gratitude to Dr Kamal Ghanshala and his team.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala pointed out that Graphic Era is the biggest university of the state, where 22,500 students are receiving education. Therefore, it became their responsibility to honour the talents of the state and inspire them to move forward. He asserted that the youth of Uttarakhand are very hardworking, honest and strong physically and mentally. If they get the right track and training, they could bring a lot of medals, which Graphic Era was working on.

Dr Ghanshala said that Lakshya’s father and coach DK Sen had been a player of international level. His elder son Chirag Sen carried forward the dream of international recognition and Lakshya was well on the way. He expressed confidence that Lakshya Sen would shine on the world stage by getting a medal at the Olympics. He also mentioned the sacrifice of Lakshya’s mother Manju Sen, who left a government job to help him achieve his dream.

On the occasion, Dr Ghanshala and senior officer of Graphic Era Management Board Rakhi Ghanshala presented a memento and cheque of Rs11 lakh to Lakshya. The event was convened by Aditya Agnihotri. The students posed for selfies and pictures with Lakshya.