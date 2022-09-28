Graphic Era signs MoU on academic collaboration

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Graphic Era Hill University and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on academic collaboration. The MoU targets education and professional growth of students, academicians and professionals.

During the ceremony, among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were Prof (Dr) R Gowri, Officiating Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Arvind Dhar, Registrar, GEHU; Dr Rahul Raj, Head, School of Commerce, GEHU; CS Devendra V Deshpande, President, AK Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Student Services and Training),CS Vijaya Laxmi Sati, Chairperson, Dehradun Chapter.

The MOU was a result of the consistent efforts of CS Ruchitra Kaparwan and CS Sangeeta Bagga, faculty members, School of Commerce, Graphic Era Hill University. The collaboration is expected to facilitate both the institutions in academic exchanges of faculty members of Graphic Era Hill University and fellow members of ICSI in imparting training and development to students and professionals.