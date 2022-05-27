Graphic Era signs MoU with Vanguard Diagnostic for Typhoid Test

By Our Staff Reporters

Dehradun, 25 May: Graphic Era’s new quest to investigate typhoid will soon be available to the entire world. Recently, the Central Government has registered a patent in the name of Graphic Era for this new and accurate technique of testing typhoid after long trials. Today, Graphic Era signed an MoU with Vanguard Diagnostics to make kits based on this new technology and make them available to the whole world.

Treatment of this disease is often delayed due to the inefficiency of the current system of diagnosis of typhoid, the Widal Test. The principal investigator of the Department of Biotechnology team Dr Pankaj Gautam, who made this new discovery, said that soon after the MoU, this kit will be available to people all over the world to test typhoid.

It will be available for testing through this RT-PCR based kit that gives 100% accurate results.

This MoU was signed in the University campus today. The MoU was signed on behalf of Graphic Era Deemed University by Dr HN Nagaraja, Vice Chancellor, and CEO, Vanguard Diagnostics, New Delhi, Dr Veena Kohli. On this occasion, Dr Naveen Kumar, Dr Nishant Rai and Dr Ashish Thapliyal were included in the new research team and Dr RP Tiwari, Anil Kumar Birmani and Rahul Thakur were present on behalf of Vanguard Diagnostics.

Earlier, the Bio Safety and Molecular Diagnostic Lab of the Department of Biotechnology and Department of Life Sciences was also inaugurated today. President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, inaugurated this lab with ribbon cutting. On this occasion, Dr Ghanshala said that Graphic Era has given the world a gift of new technology for accurate diagnosis of typhoid. With the start of this lab, a new avenue of research has been opened for the treatment of many diseases.