Graphic Era student Shivi Agarwal receives attractive job offer

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jun: Graphic Era BTech student Shivi Agarwal has been selected by Microsoft and has been offered a package of Rs 50.17 lakh. Shivi is a student of the current session of the BTech programme. This academic session, students of Graphic Era Deemed University as well as students of Graphic Era Hill University’s Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses are among those who have got excellent placements. In this session, more than 3900 students of various courses including BTech, BBA, BCA, BSc, BA, MTech, MCA, MBA from Graphic Era have received placement offers so far.

Shivi Agarwal, a student of BTech Computer Science (Cloud Computing) at Graphic Era Deemed University, has been given the placement offer by Microsoft after several rounds of rigorous exams and interviews. Vikas Agarwal, father of Shivi Agarwal, a resident of Bijnor, runs a business. Shivi was selected for an internship at Amazon previously.

Earlier, Adobe gave a job offer to Vanshika Kuchhal, a BTech student of the 2022 batch, offering a package of Rs 48.50 lakh. Vanshika, daughter of Shri Sushil Kuchhal, a resident of Dehradun, has had the offer in hand since a year ago with a year still left for her BTech programme to complete. Two BTech students Kritika Pandey and Gautam Joshi were selected by Amazon for placement receiving a package of Rs 44.14 lakh each. Kritika Pandey of Ramnagar (Nainital) is a BTech. Computer Science 2022 batch student of Graphic Era Deemed University. Gautam Joshi, who was selected by Amazon, is a final year student of BTech Computer Science at the Bhimtal campus of Graphic Era Hill University. He is a resident of Jajar Deol village of Pithoragarh.

Amazon has offered internship to 25 students. These include students from Graphic Era Deemed University, Dehradun and Graphic Era Hill University’s Dehradun and Bhimtal campuses. On successful completion of their internship, these students will be eligible for a package of Rs 44.14 lakh. Samsung has offered packages of Rs 20 lakh to 15 students of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill’s Dehradun and Bhimtal campuses. All of them are students of the current session of BTech Computer Science.

Atan Bhardwaj, a resident of Barabanki (UP), a student of BTech Computer Science (Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence) 2018-22 at Graphic Era Deemed University, was placed at Google, the world’s leading tech company, on a package of Rs 24 lakh. Along with this, Adarsh Tiwari, a student of BTech Computer Science of the Dehradun campus of Graphic Era Hill University has been offered a package of Rs 21 lakh by software company Jaspe. Kumari Mansi, a student of BTech Computer Science, has been selected on a package of Rs 16.57 lakh in American Express. A resident of Pauri district, Mansi is a student of 2019-23 batch of Dehradun campus of Graphic Era Hill University. Shivam Bhandari, an MBA student of Graphic Era Deemed University, has been offered a package of Rs 17.50 lakh by the Royal Caribbean Group.

So far in this academic session, more than 3900 students have received placement offers.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions said that the demand for Graphic Era students in the job market has increased because of the institutions’ successful initiatives to connect their laboratories with the world’s latest technologies and provide education keeping in view the needs of the corporate world. The increase in the number of placements and packages every year is proof of this.

Dr Rajesh Pokhriyal, Placement In-charge at Graphic Era, staed that the placement of the 2022 batch is underway and internship opportunities are being created.