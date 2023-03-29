Graphic Era students receive ‘Baroda Achievers Awards’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Three students of Graphic Era Deemed University have received this year’s Baroda Achievers Awards for their remarkable achievements in academics and sports. The award recipients were each given prize money of Rs 31,000 by the Bank of Baroda.

At a function held in the KP Nautiyal Auditorium of Graphic Era Hill University, today, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Prof (Dr) Narpinder Singh, Regional Business Development Manager, Bank of Baroda, Ravinder Singh Rawat, along with other bank officials felicitated the award recipients, – VIIth semester students of BTech (Biotechnology) Siddharth Goswami, BTech (CSE), Jaskiran Singh, and a VIth semester student of BA English, Jai Singh, for their praiseworthy accomplishments.

Siddharth received the Baroda Achievers Award for his two Scopus and four IEEE research publications; Jaskiran Singh for his award winning deep learning based flood detection mechanism publications, 8 band score in IELTS exam, 315 score in GRE exam and for getting admission in several reputed universities including the University of Nottingham and Queen University of London; while Jai Singh was awarded for participating in several national and international archery competitions and also for representing the state of Uttarakhand several times.