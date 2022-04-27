Graphic Era to set new world record in Momo making

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Graphic Era Deemed University is all set to establish a new record on 6 May. To be attempted by the Hotel Management Department of the University, which has already set many world records, this time it will be connected to Dehradun’s favourite Dim Sum (Momos).

The Head of the Hotel Management Department, Amar Dabral, said that after practicing for several months, the department has progressed a lot in the direction of setting a new record. He said that it will be associated with different varieties and flavours this time. The record will be created by making more than 600 momos at one place, simultaneously. For this, 6 May has been finalised by the Limca Book of World Records.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, while expressing his opinion on the preparations done by the department of hotel management, said that such events are important to encourage the spirit of competition among the students and develop their ability to perform well.

It is worth mentioning that, before this, the Department of Hotel Management has secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records twice and the Limca Book of World Records four times.