Graphic Era to sponsor SDRF Jawan for Everest Expedition

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 May: Graphic Era will jointly sponsor SDRF Jawan Rajendra Singh Nath, who has been selected for an Everest Expedition. Nath is the only jawan selected for IMF Everest Massif expedition 2021 from Uttarakhand Police.

In the past, Rajendra has successfully climbed Mt CB 13, Mt DKD2 and Mount Trishul. He aims to climb all the 14 peaks above 8000 metres in the world. He said that he wants to unfurl the National Flag, state flag and flag of Graphic Era on the highest peak of the world.