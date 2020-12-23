Graphic Era to start practical classes in 4 stages

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: Graphic Era, which has the maximum number of 20 thousand students in professional courses in Uttarakhand, has announced opening of its classes. Graphic Era has announced this opening in four stages. Practical subjects will be taught in these four phases.

Graphic Era Deemed University will be opened on 4 January and Graphic Era Hill University Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses will open on 11 January for the first phase of senior engineering students. In view of Covid-19, Graphic Era has also given an option to students to continue online learning.

President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that, both, the health and future of students are very important. The SOPs on Covid-19 released by the Central and State Governments would be strictly followed. These measures have been taken in order to provide skilled professional training to the students.

Dr Ghanshala said that even though everything in the world had come to a standstill during the era of Covid-19, the talent and professional skills that Graphic Era students had shown by consistently getting excellent placements in international level companies was because of the new technologically world class laboratories. Practicals would be conducted keeping in mind all the safety measures.

Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma said that, in the first phase, experimental classes would commence from 4 January 4 only for senior students of all engineering courses. Along with this, the theory classes would continue online. Students can continue with their online theory classes. In addition to engineering courses, it has been decided to start experimental classes of students of all other courses in practical subjects from 11 January. Students are also being given options for these classes. Vice-Chancellor Sharma said that, in the third phase, practical classes for all subjects of the first year will start in Graphic Era Deemed University from 18 January. For this the students have also been given the right to make choices.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola said that practical classes for all senior engineering students would begin on 11 January in Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses. Experimental classes for senior students of all other courses will start from 18 January. In the third phase, practical classes of first year students of all courses including engineering will be started from 20 January. Students will be given admission in the hostels and campus only if they are found negative in the RT-PCR test for Covid-19. All the students coming to the university will have to bring the consent of their parents in the prescribed format to follow the government guidelines related to Covid-19. It will be necessary for students to wear masks, use sanitisers and follow social distancing. The operation of buses on scheduled routes is also being started as per the above steps.