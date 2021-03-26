Graphic Era trains employees in Programming Skills

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Mar: ‘Teaching pedagogy can be enhanced using programming skills and recent advancement in technology,’ said Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola during his address at the valedictory ceremony of EDP (Employee Development Programme) ‘Adhyayan’ held at the Graphic Era Hill University, here.

Graphic Era Hill University, CSE (Computer Science Engineering) Department held this week long workshop from 18 to 24 March, focused on upgrading technological skills and adapting to the growing digital world. During this EDP, 6 modules were delivered focusing on various aspects of programming skills. This included hands on experience on C programming language, software tools, coding and many other computer fundamentals. The participants were assessed and evaluated through interactive exercises such as quiz, group discussion, and coding.

Departments like CSE, Electrical Engineering, Maths, Earth Science, English and others actively participated in the workshop. Registrar, GEHU, Capt Himanshu Dhuliya gave away the certificates and congratulated the participants. HOD, CSE, Amit Kumar Mishra, Placement Coordinator Anil Desai, and other CSE faculty members were present in the organising team. Amit Kumar convened the event.