Graphic Era’s agronomists suggest solutions to farmers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jun: The Agriculture Department of Graphic Era Hill University organised a farmers’ seminar at village Nayagaon Paleo. At this seminar, the agricultural problems of the farmers of Nayagaon Paleo and surrounding areas were discussed and the experts suggested scientific solutions to them. Along with this, various aspects of agriculture and rural development and self-employment through agriculture were also discussed.

Regarding modern methods of transplanting, the experts of the Agriculture Department gave detailed information about the use of machines in seed planting and harvesting. Experts maintained that traditional methods of farming are not only costly but also lead to more wastage of food grains. Information was provided about the latest techniques used for agricultural works.

Associate Dean of Agriculture Department Dr YP Singh, faculty members Dr Deepak Kholiya, Dr Vivek Pathak, Dr Pallavi Joshi along with other faculty members also participated in the seminar. The seminar was organised in collaboration with Green Pahari Sanstha.