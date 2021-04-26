Graphic Era’s HOD, IT, Prof Mahajan succumbs to Corona 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Apr: Graphic Era Deemed University’s Head of Department of Information Technology, Prof. Manish Mahajan succumbed to Corona today. Graphic Era started mourning its popular teacher’s death, as soon as the news of Mahajan’s death reached the campus.

HOD, IT in Graphic Era Manish Mahajan, 49, was a resident of Haridwar. He was admitted to Synergy Hospital a few days ago because of Corona related infection. But even after several efforts, he could not be saved. Prof. Mahajan breathed his last, late this evening. He was a resident of Haridwar and was residing here for many years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

President, Graphic Era Group, Prof. (Dr.) Kamal Ghansala expressed deep condolences and said that Mahajan’s death is a major loss of the education sector.