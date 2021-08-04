Graphic Era’s new initiative – BTech after class 10

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Aug: Now, even after doing high school, students will be able to directly take admission in the BTech course. Graphic Era has taken this new initiative. This year, admission has been started in BTech for such students.

The initiative links the two years of school education with technical education and will strengthen the foundation of future engineers.

Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, said that Graphic Era has taken this step to encourage the students to pursue their interests from the very beginning and to make them skilled professionals by honing their talents in a better way. This initiative has been started first with BTech, Computer Science Engineering.

Prof Ghanshala said that this new facility has been provided in Graphic Era Hill University’s Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses. The course will be of six years for those who take admission in BTech after passing class 10. Nominal fees will be charged for the initial two years. Graphic Era Hill University has started the process of giving admission in BTech Computer Science Engineering after class 10 in all the three campuses.

He said this new system would give more time and opportunity to the students to engage with new technologies and understand their nuances.

The first online counseling for BTech admission in Graphic Era will be held on 7 August. The registration for this counseling has started. Youth from different states of the country can participate in this counseling through the offices of Graphic Era or by registering online. The allotment of seats will be done by online counseling by the evening of 7 August.

BTech Computer Science Engineering, Civil, Mechanical, Automobile, Biotech, Electrical, Electronics and Communication, Petroleum Engineering as well as BTech Computer Engineering, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence based on new technologies related to the needs of the industry, allotment of seats in Artificial Intelligence will also be done through this counseling.