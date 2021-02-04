Graphic Era’s Siddharth receives ‘Best Research Paper Award’ in France

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Feb: Siddharth Gupta, Assistant Professor, Computer Science Department, Graphic Era Deemed University, has received the Best Research Paper Award in France. This announcement was made at the 9th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Management. This conference was virtually organised by The American Business School of Paris, and BRCORP, Paris.

The theme of the research paper was automatic detection and classification of pneumonia chest X-ray image using transfer learning method. Avnish Panwar and Akash Chauhan, Assistant Professors, Graphic Era Hill University, were the co-authors of this research paper. The paper was virtually presented by Akash Chauhan.

This year, the theme of the conference was ‘Entrepreneurship Innovation in the Age of Sustainability’. Professor Fady Fadal, Dean and CEO of Education American Business School of Paris, announced the result of the best research paper.