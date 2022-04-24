Grateful to Gehtodi for vacating seat for me: Dhami

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Apr: Speaking to the media during his trip to Champawat, today, with outgoing MLA Kailash Gehtodi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he was grateful to the outgoing MLA for vacating the seat to enable him to contest the bypoll. He also thanked the people of Champawat for supporting his by-election from the constituency. He promised that he would do his best for the development of Champawat and resolve the pending problems of the constituency. He expressed confidence that people of Champawat would wholeheartedly support him in the coming bypoll.

Later, CM Dhami also visited Guru Gorakshnath temple in Champawat and offered prayers there after having darshan.

Meanwhile, PCC Chief Karan Mahra declared, today, that the party would soon decide who would contest from Champawat in the bypoll against Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Mahra was speaking to media persons in Haldwani, today. He said that the party would soon decide whether to field Hemesh Kharkwal again or field someone else against the CM. Kharkwal is a two time former MLA, having won the election in 2002 and 2012. Mahra said that the party would also speak with Kharkwal to confirm if he was willing to contest again.

In political circles, the Champawat bypoll is being considered as almost a walkover for the BJP and for CM Dhami, irrespective of who the Congress chooses to field. According to political analysts, it will be, in all probability, more a symbolic contest rather than an actual one.