Greater focus required on minimising loss of life due to disasters: Dhami

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology holds triennial conference on geosciences in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated as the Chief Guest at the Third Triennial Conference of the Federation of Indian Geosciences Association at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, here, today. The conference was based on the theme, ‘Himalayan Geology for Sustainable Development’.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released a book about the future efforts of the Federation of Indian Geosciences Association on sustainable development, and another book, “Artificial Intelligence of Geoscientist”, written by Dr Kalachand Sai, Director of the Wadia Institute.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that scientists from all over the country had gathered at this conference. He expressed the hope that brainstorming at this conference would definitely yield many positives towards sustainable development. He said the Himalaya and its geological significance are very important for the country and the world. If studied deeply, one would find that the geology of the Himalayas is also a continuous medium of development. Uttarakhand is an important state from the natural resources point of view. The natural wealth and biodiversity of Uttarakhand are unique in the whole country and the world. Along with all this, the Himalayas also add to the beauty of the state and they had special importance in improving the quality of the country’s climate and in maintaining the environmental balance.

Dhami emphasised that India is moving fast in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s honour and respect have increased across the world. Many significant projects are now being taken up in the field of knowledge, science and research. The country is moving fast in the field of science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The country is also working on the development of various sources of alternative energy using natural resources.

The Chief Minister claimed that the state government in Uttarakhand is also working to maintain a balance between the economy and ecology. Himalayas have special importance for the people of the state from the point of view of hydro power. There are many possibilities in the field of hydro power and tourism in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is a sensitive state from the point of view of natural calamities and earthquakes. What effective efforts could be made to minimise the loss of life and property due to natural calamities, needed also to be discussed at this conference in right earnest. He expressed the hope that the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology would continue to work on understanding the geology of the Himalayan Mountains to reduce natural hazards by promoting research for the benefit of the people living in these mountains.

On this occasion, the President of Federation of Indian Geosciences Association, Prof VP Dimri, Director of Wadia Institute Dr Kalachand Sai and scientists from across the country were present.