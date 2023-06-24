Green cards for Char Dham Yatra will be issued only to GPS installed vehicles now

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 22 Jun: With the deadline set by the State Transport Department for issue of Green Cards to commercial vehicles without GPS installed , ending, the Transport Department has now made it clear that Green Cards for Char Dham Yatra will not be issued henceforth to any commercial vehicle without GPS system installed in it. With the deadline having expired already, only GPS installed Commercial vehicles will be issued Green Cards to ply on Char Dham Yatra .

Sources claimed that the Central Government has made it mandatory to install GPS based Vehicle Location Tracking Device System (VLTS) in all commercial vehicles . The sources claim that the Centre as well as the state government feel that one of the major reasons for high rate of road accidents in Uttarakhand is the high speed of vehicles plying in the state. Installation of VLTS will help the government to keep an eye on the speed of vehicles .

It may also be pertinent to point out here that the vehicle companies are providing these VLTS devices in all commercial vehicles manufactured after the year 2019. However, with the installation of the VLTS having been made mandatory for all commercial vehicles , all the commercial vehicles manufactured in 2019 or earlier will now be required to get these devices installed . The VLTS devices not only provide accurate location of the vehicle at any given time but also provide information about the speed at which the vehicle is moving. The speed and location can be monitored from the control room set up at the Transport Headquarters.

Last year, the government had made it mandatory to install GPS in vehicles before the Char Dham Yatra . However, in view of a strong opposition and protest by the vehicle owners, the decision was postponed for a year. However, this year too, the commercial vehicle owners had sought time till 31 May for getting VLTS GPS Devices installed in their vehicles . This extended date too having been expired now , there is no option before the commercial vehicle owners except getting the devices installed at the earliest in order to continue to ply.

At present green cards have been issued to all the vehicles plying on the Yatra route. These green cards are given for a period up to six months. Now the department has decided that green cards will be renewed only when the vehicle is fitted with GPS . At present, VLTS GPS devices remain to be installed in more than 10,000 vehicles in the department. Joint Commissioner Transport SK Singh has made it clear that green cards will be issued to vehicles only if they are fitted with GPS .