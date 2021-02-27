Green Film Festival & Forum concludes at Uttarkashi

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 26 Feb: The 2 day green film festival concluded successfully, here, today.

This unique green film festival and forum was open for the public on 25 & 26 February. It was organised by Secure Himalaya project of UNDP with support from the Uttrakhand Government & Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MOEFCC), GOI, and CMS Vatavaran.

The 2nd day of Festival highlights included the Green Filmmaking Workshop at Gomukh Sabhagaar, District Collectorate Auditorium. The workshop was presented by eminent filmmaker Anoop Khajuria. Khajuria is a national award winner filmmaker and a television producer with over 29 years’ experience in production and programming. During the workshop many students, teachers and media participated.

Khajuria told participants, “We are the ones who can spread the views, issues, and problems, etc., through the medium of film. We just have to know the idea on which we can make the film.”

Dr PN Vasanti, Director General, CMS Vatavaran, said, “We should be clear about our message, purpose and the medium could be anything. It could be a small story or big issue, with emerging technology. It can be taken to everyone from local to higher authorities.” The objective of the Green film workshop was to guide the young generation on making environment-related film, to creating awareness on the issues of conservation and wildlife.

Students from various schools also witnessed the screening of many award-winning films such as ‘Koti Banal’ directed by Shriniwas Oli, ‘The Forgotten Tigers’, directed by Krishnendu Bose, and many more, along with a range of interactive activities like painting competitions and quiz. All the participants got small prizes in the quiz competition, as did the three winners of the pairing competition held on day one of the festival. Deeya Raana, class 10 B from Kendriya Vidayala, Uttarkashi, got 1st Prize, Anshika Panwar, class 9 C, and Aarohi Ramola, 8 B from MDS, Uttarkashi, got the 2nd and 3rd prizes, respectively.

The film screening of nominated awarded films on environment, Himalayan ecosystem, and wildlife issues was also held in different and multiple venues in the city including ITBP, Mahidanda and Kendriya Vidayala, Uttarkashi. Many students and officers exhibited interest and participated.