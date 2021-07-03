Greetings pour in for Garhwal Post on its Silver Jubilee

Dehradun, 1 Jul: On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Garhwal Post, the leading English daily published from Dehradun, a large number of dignitaries, celebrities, writers, bureaucrats and leaders have sent in their greetings to the Garhwal Post team and wished for even greater success for the publication. The unique thing about those who have wished the publication on its Silver Jubilee is that most of them have had long association with the publication as readers and even contributors. They have been part and parcel of the Garhwal Post journey beginning 25 years ago as a weekly publication and then progressing to become a leading English daily of Uttarakhand.

Among the dignitaries who have wished the publication and prayed for its continued success include Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and former Union Minister and leading animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, who has also been regularly contributing as a columnist with Garhwal Post.

Among the Bollywood celebrities, those who have sent in their best wishes are also those who have been regular readers of the paper and they include actors Kabir Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Abhinav Chaturvedi, Shruti Panwar, Chitrashi Rawat, Raghav Juyal, Aditya Srivastava and Sudhanshu Pandey. Among the leading film directors, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Bharat Kukreti are among those who have sent their best wishes for the publication.

Among the writers, many have sent their good wishes to the Garhwal Post team. They include Stephen Alter, Raj Kanwar, Ganesh Saily, Pradeep Singh and Kulbhushan Kain. They have all contributed to Garhwal Post.

Among the bureaucrats, both present and retired, include former DGP Uttarakhand Anil Raturi and his wife Radha Raturi, who is presently Additional Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Sanjeev Chopra, who not only has excelled as an bureaucrat, having recently retired as Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration, but also written several books and is a regular contributor to Garhwal Post, former DGP Uttarakhand Aloke Lal, who is also an author, photographer, painter and musician.

The only Olympic Gold medallist from India in the individual category, Abhinav Bindra, too, has sent his best wishes for Garhwal Post. Social Activist environmentalist and writer Vandana Shiva, too, has wished a great innings ahead for Garhwal Post. Social activist Anoop Nautityal, too, has wished a great future for Garhwal Post.

From the medical fraternity of Dehradun, leading eye surgeon of India Dr Gaurav Luthra and his gynaecologist wife Dr Arti Luthra have also wished Garhwal Post on the occasion of its Silver Jubliee. From the education field, Prof Dr Kamal Ghansala, Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Education, and Ajay Goyal, Chancellor of Quantum University, have sent in their best wishes. In addition, Acharya Balkrishna, who is general secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, too, has sent his best wishes to Garhwal Post.

Among the journalists, Jamie Alter, leading sports journalist who is also an actor, Tania Saily and Dinesh Mansera have sent their greetings to the Garhwal Post family. Among the emerging celebrities, young singer Shekinah Mukhiya, too, has sent good wishes to the Garhwal Post family. Owner of English Book Depot, one of the oldest book shop in Dehradun, Sandeep Dev, too, has wished a great future ahead for Garhwal Post.