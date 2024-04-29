Group B (Zonal) Football Tournament concludes at Sainik School Ghorakhal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Nainital, 28 Apr: Sainik School Ghorakhal organised the Group B (Zonal) Football Tournament at which a great display of skill and enthusiasm was seen among the teams of different Sainik Schools. The teams of schools participating in this competition performed brilliantly.

Brigadier Rahul Kumar Pathak, Commander, Chaubatiya Brigade of the Army, was the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony. Principal of Sainik School Ghorakhal, Group Captain VS Dangwal welcomed the Chief Guest. Shweta Dangwal graced the event as the Guest of Honour. Other guests also joined the school officials to witness the excellent performance of the teams.

In the Under 17 boys category, the final league match was played between Sainik School Ghorakhal and Sainik School Jhunjhunu. Sainik School Ghorakhal won the championship trophy by defeating Sainik School Jhunjhunu, 2-0. Sainik School Jhansi was the runner up on the basis of league points. Cadet Anish Rawat of Sainik School Ghorakhal was awarded as the ‘Best Player’. Cadet Adar Khatri of Sainik School Ghorakhal was the ‘Highest Scorer’ and Cadet Sonu Kapkoti of Sainik School Ghorakhal won the title of ‘Best Goalkeeper’.

Sainik School Ghorakhal also won the championship trophy in the under 17 girls’ category. Sainik School Jhunjhunu was the runner up. Cadet Srishti Bameta of Sainik School Ghorakhal was adjudged the ‘Best Player’. Cadet Tiara Tokas of Sainik School Jhunjhunu was the ‘Highest Scorer’ and Cadet Yangchan Lhamo of Sainik School Ghorakhal won the title of ‘Best Goalkeeper’.

Sainik School Jhunjhunu won the championship trophy in the Under 15 boys’ category.

Prizes and medals were presented to the winners by the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest underlined the importance of sports in promoting teamwork, discipline and sportsman spirit among the students. He appreciated all the teams for their excellent performance. Principal Group Captain VS Dangwal expressed his gratitude to all the participating teams for their exemplary conduct throughout the tournament while emphasising the values of fair play and mutual respect.

The programme concluded with a marchpast and presentation of the school memento to the Chief Guest.