By Ravi Matah

A growth mind-set is a belief that you can develop your skills and talents through hard work, the right strategies, and guidance from others.

The term growth mind-set was coined by American psychologist Professor Carol Dweck in her 2006 book ‘Mind-set: The New Psychology of Success’. Her work explored how an individual’s underlying belief about their intelligence and ability to learn could impact their performance.

The research undertaken delved into the influence of an individual’s fundamental beliefs regarding their intelligence and learning capabilities on their overall performance. The findings revealed that individuals who hold the conviction that they can cultivate their talents tend to surpass those who perceive their abilities as inherent and fixed.

There is a very thin line of difference between “I Can” and “I Can’t”. The first is attributed to positive attitude and the second is apparently negative thinking. The first is your self-belief that you can perform in a certain way and achieve the desired objective and the next is abject surrender to the level of difficulty in achieving the target and stay fixed in that place without making any effort to succeed.

Now, if we try to analyse this human behaviour, it is the thought process which creates positive thinking and pushes one to make an effort in the direction of the task at hand OR causes a negative thought process which makes him/her think that I can’t.

It is a positive mind-set which makes you believe that you can develop your skills and talents through hard work. On the other hand, there are people who think that their abilities are fixed and do not make any effort in the direction of their task and stay fixed.

People who have a growth mind-set see opportunities towards fulfilling their desired targets. They do not think about the obstacles that come in their way and they think of challenging themselves with a determined effort and go all out with full vigour to achieve the objective rather than sitting in their comfort zone and just brood.

How we see ourselves and our skills can really make a big difference in how we perform – whether it’s at work, in school, or just going about our day. But, you know, not everyone stops to really consider their own thoughts and might end up assuming some not-so-great things about their abilities.

To have a growth mind-set, you must take steps to break away from a fixed mind-set.

So, does growth mind-set differ from a fixed mind-set? If so, how can you develop a growth mind-set? It’s easy to get caught up in negative thinking when you’re used to setbacks. So, shift your focus from “what’s going wrong” to “what’s going well”.

First, you should identify your own mind-set and look at the areas where you need improvements.

Overcome any and all brooding, i.e. overcome the ‘could/ would/ should have’ dilemma. I could have done this or I should have done that. Just look at how others have done it. Analyse it and get some feedback wherever available. Understand that was the best decision you took with the knowledge of the situation you had in that moment in your life.

Use the power of the word ‘Yet’! Whenever you say I do not know this. Repeat this statement with adding yet to it. I do not know this ‘Yet’. I do not have the skills required, should be read as – I do Not have the skills required ‘Yet’.

‘Yet’ is a powerful word, use it more often.

Try to learn new things, and it is obvious that in doing something new people tend to make mistakes.

You should have a sympathetic attitude towards yourself and look at a few examples. Your focus should be on the target you wish to achieve and your target should be achievable.

Remember what you sow, so you reap. So, sow positive, to reap positives!

(Ravi Matah is a retired Gazetted Officer. He is a prolific writer, loves cricket and pens his thoughts on social issues.)

He can be reached at ravi_matah@hotmail.com.