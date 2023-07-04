Guru Purnima: Rich Tributes paid to Guru Swami Rama

Guru

On the occasion of, aPuja ceremony was organized at Veerbhadra-based Sadhana Mandir Ashram,Sadhak Gram, andHimalayan University (SRHU) Jollygrant. On this occasion, disciples of Brahmaleen Gurudev Dr, from India and abroad,their respects. After the havan and puja rituals, prasad was distributed.

On Monday, as part of the Guru Purnima celebrations, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, the Chancellor of Swami Ram Himalayan University (SRHU), and Dr Renu Dhasmana offered floral tributes and paid their respects to Swami Rama.

Dr Dhasmana stated that Swami Rama dedicated his entire life to the Guru and public service. The foundation of his relationship with his disciples was based on knowledge, integrity, and moral strength. He also emphasized upon Swami‘s selfless attitude in sharing love and knowledge with his disciples.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana further stated that the Guru, who destroys ignorance and embodies the divine form, holds an extremely respected position in Indian culture. The role of the Guru in Indian history has been that of a guiding light, leading society towards progress. The Guru‘s position is considered even higher than that of God. As part of the Guru-Shishya tradition, SRHU annually provides scholarships worth millions of rupees to hundreds of financially disadvantaged and meritorious students in the state.

In this series, the Yajna concluded with a complete offering. After this, prasad was distributed. During this time, Swami Rituwan Bharti Ji, the ashram head of Swami Rama Sadhak Gram, Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Dr Rajendra Dobhal Vice Chancellor, Dr. Prakash Keshaviah, trustees, staff, and disciples of the ashram and devotees associated with Swami Rama were present.