Gyan Ganga, Selaqui International score wins in PC Batta Memorial Cricket Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: Today’s first match in the ongoing 5th All India PC Batta Memorial Cricket Tournament was played between Gyan Ganga, Patna, and Doon International School, Riverside. The toss was won by Gyan Ganga, who elected to field first. The match turned out to be a one-sided affair as Gyan Ganga managed to restrict DIS to just a total of 62/10 in 17.1 overs, which was achieved by it in just 5 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. The player of the match was Roshan Kumar of Gyan Ganga, who took 4 wickets in his 4 overs.

The second match was played between RIMC and Selaqui International School. The toss went Selaqui International’s way, who elected to field first and managed to restrict RIMC to 139/10 in 19.5 overs. Prakash Pandey played a captain’s knock of 41(32) for RIMC. In response, Selaqui International achieved the target in 19.1 overs. Player of the Match Irhan scored 73 off 56 in the thrilling run chase and took 1 wicket in his 4 overs.