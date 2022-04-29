Habit of reading books is necessary for success: Dr. Dobhal

Graphic Era’s 12th Foundation Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Apr: The 12th Foundation Day of Graphic Era Hill University was celebrated today by felicitating the companions of the journey throughout. Director General, UCOST, Dr. Rajendra Dobhal while speaking as the Chief Guest, said that to be successful in life, it is necessary to have the habit of reading books. Giving many examples on the importance of books, he said that those who read books draw virtues from them. You get the knowledge to look ahead only by reading books. When you read, you also think, emphasizing the importance of ethics in life, saying that it is an ethical principle to be loyal and committed to whatever organization you are associated with. President, Graphic Era Education Group, Professor Dr Kamal Ghanshala and Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, mentioned the challenges faced by the University since its inception. He said that those who have the passion to succeed, they are definitely successful. Professor Ghanshala told how Graphic Era Bhimtal Campus was prepared from a factory in just 100 days, despite the unfavorable weather. In the era of Corona, the record of opening the Haldwani campus was also set in 100 days, despite the corona by the competent core team. Vice Chancellor Graphic Era Hill University Professor Dr J Kumar, highlighted the achievements of the University. A huge cake was cut on the occasion and the faculty and staff members associated with the university for more than 10 years were felicitated. Along with audiovisual presentations on the journey of the university so far, the students also gave cultural presentations. Director General of Graphic Era, Professor Dr Sanjay Jasola; Director Infrastructure, Professor Dr Subhash Gupta; Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era University Professor HN Nagaraja were present. Himani Binjola convened the program.