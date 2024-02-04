Hailstorms, rain likely 

DEHRADUN, 3 Feb: After the rain and snowfall on February 1,(Thursday), the weather has become pleasant in the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted a possibility of snowfall in areas at a height of more than 2500 meters in the hill districts and rains in the plain districts over the next two days. At the same time, due to snowfall in the state, the mountain ranges are covered in snow and are attracting a large number of tourists from various states milling Uttarakhand to enjoy the view of snow-clad mountains and sites.

The Director of the State Weather Centre of the Union Government, Bikram Singh, has forecasted a strong likelihood of rains and snowfall in the state on Sunday. While in the lower regions of the state, there are chances of light and moderate rain , in some areas at an altitude of 3,000 meters or more, there is a strong possibility of moderate snowfall and hailstorms . Hailstorms and thunderstorms in plains like Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar districts are very likely to occur during the day or evening on Sunday. On Monday, in some areas, there may rain or snowfall while the rest of the state may remain cloudy, but the weather will clear out from February 6 onwards.

Bikram Singh said that rain, thunderstorm, or hailstorm activity is expected in districts like Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri Pauri, Nainital of Kumaon, Almora Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat on February 4 and 5. There are chances of heavy snowfall in one or two places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar at a height of more than 3000 meters.