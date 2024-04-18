‘Halcyon’ Machine installed at Himalayan Hospital for cancer treatment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Apr: The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, has installed a Halcyon B Linear Accelerator Radiotherapy machine. Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), formally inaugurated the machine, dedicating it to public health.

With the continuous increase in cancer cases in India, the demand from patients has led to the commencement of operations using the advanced Halcyon B Linear Accelerator Radiotherapy machine at Himalayan Hospital. This also makes Himalayan Hospital the first and only private teaching hospital in Uttarakhand to install such an advanced machine.

During the inauguration, Dr Vijay Dhasmana stated that, although the statistics on cancer are alarming, the treatment of cancer is continuously evolving, and with technological advancements, it is now possible to more effectively eliminate cancer cells with fewer side effects. This machine would prove to be a boon for patients.

Dr Sunil Saini, Director of the Cancer Research Institute, mentioned that the hospital’s Radiation Oncology Department has started using this machine to provide safe and effective radiotherapy to patients.

Dr Vipul Nautiyal, Head of the Radiation Oncology Department, said that cancer patients in Uttarakhand no longer need to travel outside the state for treatment. The availability of an advanced machine like Halcyon at Himalayan Hospital would ensure that cancer treatment facilities are accessible locally.

During the event, directors and staff including Dr Sunil Saini, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajesh Maheshwari, Dr Hemchandra Joshi, Dr Renu Dhasmana, Dr Vipul Nautiyal, Dr Vinay Kumar, and Dr Mansi Barthwal were among those present.

Dr Sunil Saini explained that the state-of-the-art Halcyon machine produces high-energy particles or rays, which provide a focused beam to precise targets and destroys or damages cancer cells within the patient’s body. Each session on the machine lasts about 2-3 minutes, which allows most patients to avoid lengthy hospital stays.

He added that patients from Uttarakhand and other states will benefit from the healthcare facilities. Treatment time will be reduced, decreasing the waiting list for patients. Patients can go home after therapy, reducing their expenses. The machine reduces the side effects of radiation. It works according to the treatment needs of the patient’s tumour, resulting in better outcomes and fewer side effects.

Dr Vipul Nautiyal stated that only select hospitals in the country are currently treating cancer patients with the Halcyon machine. Until now, this facility was limited to major hospitals in metropolitan areas like Delhi and Chandigarh, but it is now available at the Himalayan Hospital’s Cancer Research Institute.