Haldwani violence; 30 arrests so far: SSP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NAINITAL, 11 Feb: A total of 30 arrests have been made so far in connection with the Haldwani violence , Senior Superintendent of Police ( SSP ) Nainital Prahalad Meena said on Sunday.

Briefing the media on the developments, Meena said the police is still looking for the whereabouts of Abdul Malik the main mastermind of the violence in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani town in Nainital district.

During the past 24 hours, 25 people have been arrested in connection with the Haldwani violence . With this, the total arrests have gone up to 30 , Meena said. Five people were arrested earlier.

Rejecting Congress’ demand for a judicial probe by the sitting judge of the High Court, the government on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Haldwani violence in which a police station was set on fire.

Five people were killed and many injured in the clashes with the police in Banbhulpura areas of Haldwani town of Nainital district on Thursday night after the violence flared up over the demolition of illegal religious structures under the court orders.

The orders for the magisterial inquiry were issued by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi. The inquiry report will be submitted to the government within 15 days.

Shoot at sight orders were issued and curfew was imposed in Banbhulpura and other parts of Haldwani as the people belonging to a particular community pelted stones and indulged in arson and violence .

District Magistrate, Nainital, Vandana Singh said the Banbhulpura police station was torched at a time when several police and other officials were present inside. Property worth Rs 6 crore was destroyed in the arson.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said stern action will be taken against all those people who have indulged in the violence .