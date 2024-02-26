Haldwani Violence Mastermind Abdul Malik finally nabbed from Delhi

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun/ Haldwani , 24 Feb: Full 16 days after the violence in Haldwani that occurred in Banphulpura area of Haldwani city on 8 February and a huge manhunt by 6 separate teams of Uttarakhand Police, Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik has finally been arrested by the police from Delhi .

It may be recalled that the police were continuously searching for him after the violence on 8 February. Six teams had been constituted and sent to various places in UP including Bareilly and in Delhi in his search. Malik , his son Moeed and wife Safia Malik have been absconding from the crime scene.

Interestingly, the news of arrest of Malik was first leaked by three lawyers representing Malik who had moved the court today for his anticipatory bail. The lawyers Ajay Bahuguna, Shalabh Pandey and Devesh Pandey had sought an anticipatory bail for Abdul Malik and his son. For several hours allegedly after the arrest of Abdul Malik , the Nainital Police did not confirm the news but the lawyers kept on claiming that Malik had been nabbed from Delhi by Uttarakhand Police. Incidentally, anticipatory bail is usually sought before a possible arrest not after the arrest as then only regular bail or interim bail can be applied for.

After the Banbhulpura violence , the police were continuously searching for Abdul Malik . Ultimately, the Police today achieved success in nabbing him full 16 days after the violence . In the application filed by the lawyers of Adbul Malik for bail, it has been claimed that Adbul Malik has no role to play in Haldwani violence and that he was not even present in Haldwani on the day of violence .

In the bail petition, it has also been claimed that an address of Abdul Malik located in Delhi is also mentioned in the bail application. The Police came to know of this address from the application and managed to reach this address and arrest Malik from there. After his arrest, Mailk is being brought to Haldwani where the Police are expected to seek his police custody in order to carry out his detailed interrogation.

Later this evening however, Uttarakhand Police confirmed his arrest. It may be recalled that the administration has also initiated move to attach his various properties and some of the properties were raided and the movable items already taken in possession by the Police and the administration. Some more illegal properties, allegedly in his possession, are also likely to be demolished with the help of bulldozers soon.