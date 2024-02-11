Haldwani violence: Political leaders appeal for peace

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Feb: While talking to the media here today on the Haldwani violence, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt termed the incident as unfortunate and the act of anti-social elements. He urged all the people to maintain peace and cooperate in law and order. Bhatt said that it is well known that action is being taken against illegal encroachments in the state as per the instructions of the courts. The BJP government is not going to tolerate in any way those who encroach illegally and spoil the environment of the state. Bhatt claimed that the way the deadly attack was carried out on the administration, police and media team in Banbhoolpura is highly condemnable. Therefore, strictest legal action should be taken against the accused anarchist elements and those supporting them directly and indirectly. He said that 1.25 crore people of the state have faith that the Dhami government will teach a tough lesson to every anarchist and criminal involved in this incident, so that no one can dare to make such an attempt in the future.

Taking a dig at those doing politics of opposing action on illegal encroachment, Bhatt claimed that the party’s opinion is already clear that such encroachments are part of a conspiracy to spoil the environment of the state and change the demography. He accused the opposition parties of encouraging illegal settlement and such activities due to their vote bank politics. He asserted that the BJP is committed to maintaining the cultural identity of Devbhoomi and removing illegal encroachment from its sacred land.

Veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat, on the other hand, expressed concern over the incident of violence and arson in Haldwani. He claimed that Haldwani has always been a symbol of love, brotherhood and harmony. It is unfortunate that such an incident happened there. In such a situation, if peaceful Haldwani is boiling, then it is a matter of deep concern. Harish Rawat appealed to all the people to maintain peace and harmony. Haldwani MLA Sumit Hridayesh held the administration responsible for this. He claimed that such an incident has never happened in Banbhoolpura area since independence. There has always been an atmosphere of peace and unity. He said that the High Court had given the date of hearing of this case on 14 February, but still the government administration carried out this act in a hurry.

At the same time, PCC Chief Karan Mahara said he is constantly in touch with the people in the area. The situation there is becoming very bad. The police should have taken extra precautions before taking action against the ‘religious place’. He is also appealing to the people to maintain peace in this situation and not take the law into their own hands. He said that the government should take strict action against the culprits on this matter, but under the guise of this, no action should be taken against the innocent. Karan Mahara said that, at present, the government should make all possible efforts to create peace and should also talk to as many people as possible. Apart from this, after the matter is calmed down, he also demanded an investigation of this entire episode under the supervision of a retired judge.