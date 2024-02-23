Haldwani violence: Yet another case filed against Abdul Malik & wife

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 22 Feb: Trouble for the alleged mastermind of the Haldwani violence Abdul Malik is mounting by the day. Yet another case has been filed against him and his wife Safia Malik, this time related to property fraud. This case has been filed by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation. It has been alleged that Abdul Malik and his wife Safia Malik had occupied more than 13 bighas of government land as part of a conspiracy.

In this case, mastermind Abdul Malik had shown a dead person as alive in the year 1988 and had got an affidavit made in his name in order to commit property fraud. The case has been filed on behalf of Haldwani Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay.

Municipal Corporation Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Bhatt has shared with the media that a case has been registered against Abdul Malik and his wife Safia Malik and several other people for conspiring to grab government land, sell it, etc., by misleading the courts in connivance with some government officials about government land on the basis of false affidavits.