Hampton Court School celebrates Centenary

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 1 Mar: The centenary day celebrations of the historic Hampton Court School, here, were held today with pomp and ceremony. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the ceremonial lamp, jointly, by Bishop Francis Kalist and Principal Anita Singh. On this occasion, Commissioner of Uttarakhand Right to Services Commission Anil Raturi and former DGMO Anil Bhatt were also present.

The students of the school presented the culture of Uttarakhand and Nanda Devi Rajajat Yatra, which captivated the hearts of all. The Indo Tibetan Border Police band mesmerised everyone with its performance. Former student and Uttarakhand Hotel Association President Sandeep Sahni also shared his school memories with the audience present.

Anil Raturi expressed pride at returning to his old school, which is completing a 100 years of existence. He said that many students of the school are serving in important posts and popularising the name of the school, not only in the India but in various parts of the world.

Former DGMO of India Anil Bhatt said he was happy to attend his school’s 100th year. He studied in this school 50 years ago. He appreciated the education and values given by the school.

Chief Guest Bishop Francis Kalist expressed happiness that students were bringing laurels to the school in India and abroad. In this long journey of 100 years, the school had seen many big ups and downs. The school had always taught children discipline and values along with education. He appreciated that the children had displayed Uttarakhand’s culture, costumes and dance, which was liked very much.

Principal Anita Singh declared that no person could succeed in life without discipline. The main objective of the school is to give knowledge, teach discipline and values.